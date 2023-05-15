Loyalty and devotion describe Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Loyalty is what this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is known for.

Meet Hera, a Hera Terrier Pitbull mix who is energetic and will stick by your side no matter what. Hera’s are known for being loyal to their owners. Hera is so active some may find her overwhelming, but she will be the best partner at the park. You can check Hera out at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.