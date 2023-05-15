Loyalty and devotion describe Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week

Hera, a loyal and devoted dog is this weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.
Hera, a loyal and devoted dog is this weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Loyalty is what this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is known for.

Meet Hera, a Hera Terrier Pitbull mix who is energetic and will stick by your side no matter what. Hera’s are known for being loyal to their owners. Hera is so active some may find her overwhelming, but she will be the best partner at the park. You can check Hera out at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Service plans to improve Pactola Campground
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Gov. Noem and colleagues oppose Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX
Owen Grigoreva and Ginger, his emotional support pot-bellied pig.
‘I had tears’: City won’t change ordinance for 9-year-old to keep emotional support pig
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: 2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash