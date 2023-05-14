Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) - A New Mexico teacher has been removed from the classroom as the school investigates allegations that she tied two arguing students’ hands together with fabric.

Julianna Rendon, a mother of three, has a daughter with special needs in the third grade at Tierra Antigua Elementary School. She says her daughter and another student got into an argument May 5, and their teacher got frustrated with them.

The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could learn to get along, according to a letter from the principal sent to parents. Shen then allegedly used fabric to tie the children’s hands together.

“I was angry, disgusted, saddened, you know?” Rendon said. “The other kids were laughing at them because they were tied together.”

Rendon says her daughter has sensory issues and having something on her wrist still has the third grader rattled. She says her daughter has nightmares about the incident.

“It’s just heartbreaking. She lives it every day. I hear about it every day,” she said.

Rendon says this is not the first time the family has had problems with this teacher. She says that she asked the teacher to communicate with her if her daughter ever had a hard time in class.

“I have had other issues with her where she doesn’t let me know when things happened during the class time, and I have to find out from the nurse or someone else,” she said.

The incident is under investigation by the school. The teacher was removed from the classroom pending the results, according to the letter from the school.

“I definitely need to know what action they’re going to take because that’s a serious thing for her to take into her own hands,” Rendon said.

The letter also included an apology that read, “We’re sorry this happened in our school and want to be clear that what took place is unacceptable. It does not reflect the values of our school or our district.”

