Nighttime work scheduled on North LaCrosse Street at I-90 (Exit 59) in Rapid City

Exit 59 nighttime work.
Exit 59 nighttime work.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, May 15, asphalt nighttime paving is scheduled to take place on North LaCrosse Street at the I-90 (exit 59) interchange. This paving work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Traffic will be directed through the work zone with the use of flaggers. Drivers and pedestrians should keep an eye out for construction workers and equipment near LaCrosse Street and Interstate 90.

This work is part of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street). The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Complete Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date of this Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project is June 2023.

Find complete project information at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Age progressed image of missing Serenity Dennard, and how old she would look at 14.
New age progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: 2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash
Water line break in Rapid City.
Another water line bursts in Rapid City
The actor will be in Deadwood Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Mr.Wu's casino
Mr. Wu will be waiting for you
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely freed after surrendering to manslaughter charge

Latest News

Gov. Noem and colleagues oppose Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX
Destruction during the flood in 1972
1972 flood memories: survivors and volunteers reminded to share experiences
The actor will be in Deadwood Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Mr.Wu's casino
Mr. Wu will be waiting for you
Deadwood plans to increase tourism this year.
Forecasting the tourism season in Deadwood