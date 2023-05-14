Douglas volleyball players teach ‘little patriots’

Clinic focused on volleyball basics
Little Patriots Volleyball Clinic
Little Patriots Volleyball Clinic(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas volleyball team will have a busy summer getting ready for the upcoming season. However, before that could happen, head coach Sarah Tucker and several of her players gave kids a chance to learn about volleyball whilst having fun. Ben Burns has a recap of the Little Patriots Volleyball Clinic.

