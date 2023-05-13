1972 flood memories: survivors and volunteers reminded to share experiences

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Survivors of the 1972 Black Hills flood and volunteers who assisted in the area’s recovery are reminded to share their memories and experiences by providing oral histories to the Rapid City Public Library as the 51st observance of the tragic event approaches next month.

The Library has been collecting oral chronicles about the 1972 flood for a long time. It is encouraged for anyone who wishes to share their memories to make an appointment with Library staff, who will assist and coordinate the recordings. To schedule an appointment, call 605-394-6139.

“We are always interested in collecting the important recollections and memories from those who experienced the 1972 flood firsthand, from both survivors and those who helped with rescue efforts and with the rebuilding of the community,” said Senior Librarian Sam Slocum. “Last year, with the 50th commemoration events, there was considerable interest to come in and share the stories. This is an ongoing effort by the Library and we know there are many out there who have experiences and memories to share and we want to preserve those recollections for future generations.”

Slocum says that Rapid City residents and tourists alike can learn a lot about the tragic June 1972 flood through the Library. The flood was the deadliest flash flood in US history, killing 238 people, injuring more than 3,000, destroying 1,335 homes, and costing more than $165 million in damages in 1972 dollars.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.