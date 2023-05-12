Wildfire off Beretta Road leaves minimal damage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s estimated that about 69 thousand wildfires occur across the country annually. On Wednesday that stat hit close to home with a fire starting off Beretta Road.

A fire near Rockerville was contained to about two-thirds of an acre. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Gail Schmidt with Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says the location has been well maintained and made the fire easier to contain.

“We’ve had like I said multiple fires in that area that end up burning that area off and I know the forest (service) has done some RX burning in those areas as well and continues to do so. That’s just part of a healthy forest plan is just to continue to burn off some of those layers and kind of keep those areas cleaned up,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says spring rains don’t mean the risk of drought goes away. She says once the sun comes out everything can quickly dry up creating a fire risk because of the ground fuel. Things like leaves, grasses, and branches.

“The hills, they’re always ready to burn and regardless of if we’ve got rain today or sun tomorrow we’re still holding borderline kind of drought conditions and yes we are recovering but ultimately the hills are pretty much ready to burn any day of the year,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says it can be as short as a couple of hours before some of those worrisome ground fuels get dried out and create the same hazard they presented before the rain.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.