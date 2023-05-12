Wildfire off Beretta Road leaves minimal damage

Beretta Road fire reminds people of wildfire danger.
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s estimated that about 69 thousand wildfires occur across the country annually. On Wednesday that stat hit close to home with a fire starting off Beretta Road.

A fire near Rockerville was contained to about two-thirds of an acre. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Gail Schmidt with Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says the location has been well maintained and made the fire easier to contain.

“We’ve had like I said multiple fires in that area that end up burning that area off and I know the forest (service) has done some RX burning in those areas as well and continues to do so. That’s just part of a healthy forest plan is just to continue to burn off some of those layers and kind of keep those areas cleaned up,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says spring rains don’t mean the risk of drought goes away. She says once the sun comes out everything can quickly dry up creating a fire risk because of the ground fuel. Things like leaves, grasses, and branches.

“The hills, they’re always ready to burn and regardless of if we’ve got rain today or sun tomorrow we’re still holding borderline kind of drought conditions and yes we are recovering but ultimately the hills are pretty much ready to burn any day of the year,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says it can be as short as a couple of hours before some of those worrisome ground fuels get dried out and create the same hazard they presented before the rain.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

Latest News

With the warm weather, people may be thinking that they are safe from disease, but it's not true.
Healthwatch: How to spot and avoid ticks
New age guidelines to get a mammogram have shifted from 50 to 40 years old.
New age requirement in place for women to get a mammogram
Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will linger with some stronger storms capable of producing...
More rain on the way
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter