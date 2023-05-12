Wayne Sullivan leaving STM

Long time football coach taking over as Sturgis assistant principal
5-11 stm sullivan
5-11 stm sullivan
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Wayne Sullivan started up the St. Thomas More football program 32 years ago when the school started. His teams have played in six state championship games. But the Cavaliers will have a new head coach next season as Sullivan is leaving the school. Sullivan has accepted the assistant principal job at Sturgis high school. Sullivan does not plan on coaching in Sturgis.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

Latest News

5-11 USD softball
USD upsets SDSU at Summit League Tourney
Sophie Brehm, Arell Lopez and Hope Bryant
Stevens trio signs on to play college athletics
Luke Rupert, Hill City Track and Field
Luke Rupert-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Chase Maher, Rapid City Christian
Chase Maher excelling as Comets’ lone pole vaulter