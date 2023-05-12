Rapid City gift shop helps tourist bring a piece of South Dakota home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the summer months just weeks away, tourists are gearing up to see all the Black Hills has to offer, and to help people look back fondly on their trip to the Mount Rushmore state, one Rapid City gift shop is selling some creative souvenirs.

Elements of South Dakota is helping tourists take a piece of the state home with them because the store is dedicated to South Dakota-made products.

The store is not your usual gift shop, instead of your basic key chain or T-shirt, tourists can purchase hand-crafted jewelry, locally made honey, teas, soaps, and even bison products.

Additionally, Elements of South Dakota is home to an art gallery located in the back of the store.

”So, as we kind of get going with this we want this more to be an artist’s hub. So, in the evenings we might a couple of times a month, we might have an open mic night where we might do music. Where artists can get together and share ideas and just have a good time and collaborate together,” said Doug Napier, owner, and founder of Elements of South Dakota.

Elements of South Dakota is located at 611 Main Street in downtown Rapid City.

