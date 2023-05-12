People cause problems by discharging water from sump pumps into city’s sanitary system

Water Reclamation Facility
Water Reclamation Facility(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we’ve seen the last few days, It’s our rainy season, and Rapid City officials remind homeowners not to pump basement water into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

“That can cause backups in people’s basements in their homes. It adds more water than we have to treat; that’s really clean water,” said Rapid City’s Water Reclamation Facility superintendent David Vancleave.. “And so it just overloads the system, so we asked people to move their sump pump discharges outside once it hits the end of April. Keep them there until next fall when winter time is approaching, and we can look at hooking them up again into the sanitary sewer system.”

Vancleave added that the only time it’s okay to discharge water is during the wintertime.

If residents are caught in violation of city ordinances, they’ll risk a fine of $500 or jail time of up to 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: 2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Age progressed image of missing Serenity Dennard, and how old she would look at 14.
New age progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

The actor will be in Deadwood Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Mr.Wu's casino
Mr. Wu will be waiting for you
Deadwood plans to increase tourism this year.
Forecasting the tourism season in Deadwood
Water line break in Rapid City.
Another water line bursts in Rapid City
A lot of rain has fallen over the last couple of days and with showers persisting additional...
On and off showers will continue into the weekend