On and off showers will continue into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A lot of rain has fallen over the last couple of days, and with showers persisting additional rain is still expected tonight, and into Sunday morning giving us plenty of time to celebrate Mother’s Day during the afternoon. We still have rain moving in with the center of the low currently over central Nebraska. This will bring more rain into the Pine Ridge, Porcupine area where a flood warning will remain until 10:45 PM MDT this evening. The low will continue to push northeast bringing the potential for severe weather east of our area. As mentioned before, those warmer temperatures shifter easterly the potential for severe thunderstorms has shifted into central South Dakota for today, with hail larger than golf ball size, intense winds are possible along I-90 east of Pierre. Behind the system, gusty winds will persist from this afternoon until Saturday. Mother’s Day highs will remain in the 50s and 60s. Dry and warmer temperatures return on Monday. The chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms could return during the second half of next week.

