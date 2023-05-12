Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.(Thomas Demarczyk via Canva | File image)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a newborn baby.

Lakeland police say the body of a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster this week.

Officers were called regarding an infant’s body being discovered inside a dumpster behind a fitness center on Florida Avenue South.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said a man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

According to Taylor, the baby was inside a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also a placenta inside the bag.

Police said the baby is believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

The infant’s cause of death is currently pending, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

Latest News

Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
ACM Awards open with Keith Urban, Garth and Dolly and early win for Cole Swindell
A wildfire in Beretta was contained by volunteer firefighters.
Wildfire off Beretta Road leaves minimal damage
With the warm weather, people may be thinking that they are safe from disease, but it's not true.
Healthwatch: How to spot and avoid ticks