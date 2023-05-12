New age requirement in place for women to get a mammogram

New age guidelines to get a mammogram have shifted from 50 to 40 years old.
New age guidelines to get a mammogram have shifted from 50 to 40 years old.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 11, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 12.9% of women born in the United States will develop breast cancer at some time during their lives, and they also noticed that the rate of breast cancer diagnoses has risen each year among younger women.

“The only time that we would screen before age 40 is if you have an immediate family member who was dying at an age younger than 40. So the recommendations are if you have an immediate family member. Is to screen 10 years before that person was diagnosed,” said Family and Medicine physician Dr. Crista Few for Monument Health Rapid City.

Studies show getting a mammogram is a powerful tool because of its ability to catch breast cancer early; it can detect breast cancer up to two years before a tumor can be felt by you or a physician

“And frequently you can’t feel those tiny, tiny lesions. So even if you are doing self-breast examinations and you feel like your breasts are normal. Doing a mammogram is still recommended, because sometimes the lesions are small, so small, you can’t feel them,” said Few.

“So once a year, you should see a doctor no matter how young you are, no matter how old you are, make sure you establish for someone so we can help prevent chronic disease,” said Few.

Fews says it’s important to establish care with a primary doctor to stay up to date on physical evaluations.

