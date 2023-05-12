Healthwatch: How to spot and avoid ticks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With summer upon us it’s important to keep in mind some tips to avoid ticks as well as what to do if they do get on you. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics weighed in this week with Healthwatch.

“As far as prevention you can always use deet or stronger bug sprays on your children’s clothing to avoid any skin contact. Most importantly stay out of the center of trails stay out of the tall grass and you might be prevented from interacting with those ticks at all,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says that you should also check your clothes and skin as well.

“After a hike, it’s gonna be important to check your gear and your pets, look underneath their ears and their collars. For your children and yourself, check your waistband, check your scalp, check folds of skin for ticks,” said Hamilton.

Next, she discussed some ways to get rid of any that may get attached to the skin.

“If you find a tick that has been biting don’t take a match to it you could burn yourself. Don’t take one of those gimmicky twisty devices you can pop the tick head off underneath the skin but rather just you’re your fingertips or tweezers and gently pull on the tick until you see some fibers of skin tear off and that’s how you know you got the whole tick. If the tick is buried in there possibly for a day or is engorged at all especially if your child has fevers or a rash it’s gonna be even more important that you seek medical advice,” said Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.