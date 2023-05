RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Rapid City responded to a water line break around 10:40 this morning on East Anamosa Street. They shut off water to the area so crews could fix the issue.

People living in Lacrosse Estate apartments were impacted most of the afternoon. The line was repaired around 2:30 p.m.

Water line break at Lacrosse Estates Apartment (KOTA/KEVN)

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.