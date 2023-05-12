Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The family of Dhani Arnoson filled the courtroom on Thursday, at Arnoson's killers sentencing.
In a packed courtroom, a Rapid City man is sentenced for 1st-degree manslaughter
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

Latest News

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old