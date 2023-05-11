Wildfire on Barretta Road; Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department responds

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this evening, the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department responded to fire activity in the area on Barretta Road.

When the Rockerville unit arrived, the fire was at a quarter acre with a lot of fire activity.

The units that were present were state, federal, volunteer, and Rapid City Fire, all were trying to knock down the fire as quickly as possible in order to get the fire contained.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

