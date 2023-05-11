Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop today as low pressure inches its way into the plains. Some severe storms are likely toward the Badlands where the airmass will be warmer and much more unstable.

As the low slowly moves north, rainy, windy weather will prevail west river Friday and through much of the Mother’s Day weekend. It now appears showers could indeed linger into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1″-3″ are still possible in spots.

Drier and warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday.

