New tourism advertising grant could be available as early as July

By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem pledged on Wednesday, an even bigger push to encourage tourism.

In 2022, tourism brought in nearly $5 billion in state revenue and more than $300 million in tax revenue. Now Governor Kristi Noem has implemented a new grant to help these local tourist attractions.

The tourism advertising promotion grant program was created to help market South Dakota to outside the state.

The goal is to bring more people to the Mount Rushmore State and encourage them to visit more attractions.

“This is going to be a grant and funds that will be made available to those entities in South Dakota that are out there marketing our tourism industry,” Governor Noem said.

The state plans to give out more than $200,000 to continue promoting South Dakota, outside tourism season. The money came when the state reallocated funds from other departments.

“We’ve met several times internally, we’ve got the parameters of the program, now it’s just getting it on paper, getting it designed and getting it out to the industry,” said State Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen.

The hope is to be able to have applications open to advertising and marketing agencies by the middle of July.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wind Cave horse found.
Missing Wind Cave horse found safe
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
The horse first went missing in this general area of the Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils its new fire truck.
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Thursday we will rinse and repeat with rain early on before we transition into the chance for...
Chance for rain and thunderstorms to stick around
Governor Kristi Noem talks about tourism in South Dakota at Reptile Gardens.
Governor Kristi Noem talks about the importance of tourism in South Dakota
Boating can be a wonderful experience but the Forest Service and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks...
Black Hills lakes prepare for boating season, visitors urged to be aware of invasive species
While not cutting your grass can have good intentions... it can have negative consequences.
To cut your grass, or not to cut your grass, that is the question