More rain with isolated thunderstorms are on the way

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will linger with some stronger storms capable of producing localized heavy rainfall. This evening lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with winds from the winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow, breezy with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour we will see highs mostly in the 50s and 60s, however, the plains could climb into the low 70s. Now we are not done with the rain yet, while the chance for thunderstorms becomes more marginal by Friday, the rain will stick around into Saturday with a few stray showers during the early morning hours on Sunday. Winds could become quite gusty behind the front later Friday into Saturday, especially along the eastern slopes and adjacent plains of the Black Hills. Now with plenty of moisture on the way, a flood watch for Sheridan County will go until early Saturday morning where up to 1″ to 2″ inches of rain is possible for some areas. The highest totals look to be focused in the northern Black Hills as upslope increases behind the cold front. We do start to clear out slightly for Mother’s Day during the afternoon. Speaking of Mother’s Day highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies mostly clear out by Tuesday with highs returning to the 70s for some locations. Chance for precipitation returns during the second half of next week.

