Luke Rupert-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Top 10 in Class A 1600M, 3200M races
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City distance runner Luke Rupert often has to race against some of the top high school athletes in South Dakota, but he’s able to hold his own and exceed expectations. Ben Burns spoke to the junior about his mindset during races and the mental fortitude it takes to run long distances.
