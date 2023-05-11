Chance for rain and thunderstorms to stick around

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Showers and thunderstorms in Colorado will gradually move our way. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will linger with some stronger storms capable of producing localized heavy rainfall. This evening lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with winds from the east gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Thursday we will rinse and repeat with rain early on before we transition into the chance for thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and up to golf ball-sized hail if those stronger storms develop. Tomorrow, breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s, however, the plains could climb into the low 70s. Now we are not done with the rain yet, while the chance for thunderstorms becomes more marginal by Friday, the rain will stick around into Saturday. Now with plenty of moisture on the way, a flood watch for Sheridan and Carter counties will go until early Saturday morning when 1″ to 3″ inches of rain is possible for some areas. We do start to clear out slightly for Mother’s Day. Speaking of Mother’s Day highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies mostly clear out by Tuesday with highs returning to the 70s for some locations.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wind Cave horse found.
Missing Wind Cave horse found safe
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
The horse first went missing in this general area of the Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils its new fire truck.
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Beneficial rain on the way!
Expect a wet and stormy end to the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Better chances for some much needed rainfall ahead!
Mostly Sunny
Storm chances increase through the week