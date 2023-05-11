Chance for rain and thunderstorms to stick around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Showers and thunderstorms in Colorado will gradually move our way. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will linger with some stronger storms capable of producing localized heavy rainfall. This evening lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with winds from the east gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Thursday we will rinse and repeat with rain early on before we transition into the chance for thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and up to golf ball-sized hail if those stronger storms develop. Tomorrow, breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s, however, the plains could climb into the low 70s. Now we are not done with the rain yet, while the chance for thunderstorms becomes more marginal by Friday, the rain will stick around into Saturday. Now with plenty of moisture on the way, a flood watch for Sheridan and Carter counties will go until early Saturday morning when 1″ to 3″ inches of rain is possible for some areas. We do start to clear out slightly for Mother’s Day. Speaking of Mother’s Day highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies mostly clear out by Tuesday with highs returning to the 70s for some locations.

