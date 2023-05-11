Authorities discover body when responding to fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report of a backyard fire brought Sioux Falls responders to a residence in eastern Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the incident just before 1 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Thompson Ave.

Firefighters and police found the body of an 86-year-old man in the backyard.

Though authorities are not yet sure exactly what happened, there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious, according to Sioux Falls police. Officials are waiting on an autopsy to confirm the manner and cause of death.

As for the nature of the fire, there may have been some leaves on fire, according to Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.