Western South Dakota tourism ‘hot spots’ prep for summer

'Tourists spots' are getting ready for summer tourism.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The summer tourism train is on track to start off with a bang.

The tourism industry is the second-largest industry in Mount Rushmore State, behind agriculture. The importance of having literature swaps between the Black Hills and Badlands businesses and tourism organizations in the area is crucial. It is a way to both prepare for the influx of tourists and find ways to keep those visiting South Dakota in the state longer because “the longer they stay, the more the local economy benefits.”

“Our goal is definitely to get people to know as much as possible so they can tell visitors what there is to see and do in the area. The more we know about our fellow businesses, the more we can encourage visitors to stay longer. So, this is a great networking opportunity, and we’re just getting geared up for the tourism season,” said Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association president Michelle Thomson.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Black Hills and Badlands Literature Swap.

