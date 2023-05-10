WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wind Cave horse found.
Missing Wind Cave horse found safe
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
The horse first went missing in this general area of the Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils its new fire truck.
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive