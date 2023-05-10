Sturgis Ambulance feeling the heat as EMTs and paramedics continue to see shortages

Shortages of EMS workers are happening across the nation.
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - If you find yourself in an emergency the first instinct is to call 911.

But if that emergency is medical in nature, there’s no guarantee an ambulance will be available.

That’s what people in the Sturgis area could be facing if more funding isn’t provided to Sturgis Ambulance.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand that ambulance services are not essential. Meaning you do not have to have an ambulance service in your city, or in your county, there is nothing by law that says they have to be here,” said Shawn Fischer, Sturgis Ambulance director.

So far this year Sturgis Ambulance has had a total of 701 calls for assistance.

Unless patients are treated or transported by ambulance, there is no reimbursement available for Sturgis Ambulance. Even if the patient is transported there is still no guarantee they will get paid.

Although an ambulance service may not be essential, it could be critical to a patient’s survival.

“It’s literally life and death. For every minute that someone is not defibrillated their chance of survival decreases by 10%. So, if you’re talking 90 minutes, there’s 90% of your chance of survival,” said Fischer.

Fischer says it’s crucial people are more aware of the shortages across the nation and funding is critical.

