Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The store-bought cocktail sauce can be a bit bland. But with 6 ingredients, you can make your own shrimp cocktail sauce with quite the “wow” factor!

In a bowl, whisk together 1 cup ketchup with1/4 cup prepared horseradish sauce. Add 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Add a half teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne. Make sure it’s well combined, pour into a shrimp cocktail serving glass and enjoy!

