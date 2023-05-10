Douglas High School rewards junior for improvement on state testing

More than 80 juniors enjoy a free lunch provided by Douglas High School.
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - As the school year winds down, students have been working hard to ace their exams, but juniors at Douglas High School were able to take a quick break to enjoy some fast food.

Wednesday, the school partnered up with local food trucks to encourage students to do well during their state testing cycle.

Juniors who improved their scores from last year were rewarded with a free lunch from one of several local favorites, the Good Stuffed, KZ’s Backyard BBQ, Papa’s Fry Bread, Tandoor Bocado, and the Hangry Buffalo.

Since offering the incentive Douglas High School Assistant Principal Sean Gholson noted an increase in excitement when testing time comes around.

”Free food is going to motivate anybody,” added Gholson. So, they were really fired up, so we really think they took it serious and that there was a lot of improvement through their scores.”

More than 80 juniors at Douglas High School were able to participate in the food truck event.

