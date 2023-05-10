Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized

Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A billboard on West Main Street for mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong was defaced on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Police Department is combing through surveillance video hoping to identify the person(s) who climbed 20 feet onto the billboard and spray-painted a mask on a photo of Armstrong’s face, over the candidate’s mouth. Vandalism with more than $1,000 in damage is considered a felony.

If you have any information on this crime, you can make an anonymous tip by texting RCPD to 8-4-7-4-1-1.

