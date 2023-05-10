To cut your grass, or not to cut your grass, that is the question

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The goal of a trend called “No Mow May” is to provide protection for pollinating insects by asking people to refrain from cutting their grass until June. But critics say it may do more harm than good.

In 2019, a call came from citizen scientists to stop cutting the grass in May. They claimed letting the grass grow provides cover for pollinating insects, including bees and butterflies which help plants grow.

But landscapers say there are better ways.

“With a fertilizer program in balance, it brings your lawn into a good balance to ready it for the summer and strengthen it up so that’s the secret of it, and keeping your mowing at a consistent level is healthier for your lawn.”

Holsworth says letting your lawn grow out and cutting it abruptly can cause the grass to go into a shock state, which can damage or kill some of the grass. Rhea Tipman, the owner of a hydroponics store, suggests attracting bees and butterflies with plants.

“So you’re gonna wanna make sure you have pollinator-friendly varieties such as bee bomb milkweed, lavender, things like that. And then specifically plants that bloom throughout the season so that they’re constantly having food the entire time. Then providing adequate shelter and nesting so bee houses and butterfly houses.”

Tipman says each yard is different, and suggests each person dig into what they can do to keep their own lawns healthy.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.