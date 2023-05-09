South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota reporter has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for making a prank phone call using the cell phone number of Governor Kristi Noem.

Austin Goss entered into a plea deal Tuesday afternoon in Stanley County Court.

Goss’ charge was reduced to a Class 2 misdemeanor. The court also granted Goss a suspended imposition of sentence so there will be no conviction on his record.

Last week, Goss was charged with Making Threatening, Harassing or Misleading Contacts, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Goss is accused of making a prank phone call to the former chair of the South Dakota Republican Party using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number. Documents say the call came from a website called PrankDial. That site makes it appear the call came from the phone number that belongs to Noem.

Dakota News Now & KOTA Territory News terminated Goss’ employment after learning about the case.

In a statement to Dakota News Now & KOTA Territory News, Goss’ attorney Jason Glodt said he believed it was unfortunate his client was charged in the first place. Glodt said the call was intended as a practical joke between Mr. Goss and a friend.

Glodt said he appreciated the willingness of the State’s Attorney to reduce the charge.

The crime of disorderly conduct is on the same level as a speeding ticket.

Goss apologized to law enforcement officers who investigated the matter. He has also reached out to Gov. Noem and the recipient of the call to offer his apologies.

