Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000

Rapid City Regional Airport unveils their new fire truck.
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils their new fire truck.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday the Rapid City Regional Airport showed off its new fire truck. The nearly $800,000 piece of equipment replaces a 23-year-old fire engine that was experiencing wear and tear.

The state-of-the-art fire truck features a 3,000-gallon water tank, nearly quadruple the size of an ordinary fire truck. This truck also features a heat-detecting camera that allows the crew to find the source of the fire since jet fuel burns black. This new piece of equipment is well above the standards for the size of the regional airport and is more reliable than the previous one.

“We have to extinguish the fire much faster, our standard out here is to have the trucks out the door and spraying water within three minutes, and then the standard is to have the fire out in 60 seconds,” said Niell Goodart, captain of station 8 at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

The fire truck also features an aircraft piercer that can jab a hole into a plane to get to fire faster.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horse first went missing in this general area of the Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Two men charged in separate rape cases
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies will participate in a little friendly rivalry during National Police...
Calling the community in a show of support for the annual Police Week softball game
Four out of the five mayoral candidates showed up to the Rapid City Interfaith Candidate Forum...
Rapid City’s mayoral candidates talk leadership
Chase Rice
Chase Rice to headline Central States Fair
it’s a type of cold therapy that’s changing the game for those with chronic pain. What started...
Cryochambers: A breakthrough for chronic pain relief