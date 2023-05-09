Proceeds from the Black Hills Motorcycle Show to benefit Sacred Mountain Retreat Center

(Harley-Davidson/MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - After 32 years of showcasing the best in motorcycle customization, the Black Hills Motorcycle Show returns for a day of family-friendly fun on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center. Hosted by Deadwood Custom Cycles, the show will feature custom-built bikes from those of all skill levels, from the garage builder to the most influential builders in the motorcycle industry.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite bike during the event and look over the entries. The “Best in Show” award winner will receive $1,000 in cash and prizes. One builder will be given the prestigious title of “Baddest Bagger,” which is known all over the country and will be given out for the first time at this year’s BHMS in Deadwood.

The show will feature a variety of vendors, including tattoo artists and handmade jewelry, in addition to one-of-a-kind motorcycles. There will also be celebrity builders in attendance, a biker photo booth, and fun kid’s activities. On-site options for food and beverages will be available.

At 4 p.m., there will be performances by Dirty Sexy Riot and Victory Underground, followed by an awards ceremony.

The Black Hills Motorcycle Show is open to the public, with a $5 admission fee for spectators, and kids 13 and under are able to get in for free. Proceeds benefit the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center in Deadwood, SD.

The cost to enter a motorcycle into the show is $25 and includes admission for two people. Limited space is available.

Register your entry at www.blackhillsmotorcycleshow.com.

