Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A heartbreaking story out of Custer County last Tuesday. A rider was separated from her horse while riding in Wind Cave National Park.

First responders have mobilized air and land resources to finding the lost horse and are asking anyone in the park to keep an eye out as well. He was last seen in a more central area of the park, closer to where several creeks meet.

Lennie Ramacher, an official at Wind Cave National Park, said that the horse has not been spotted since last Tuesday but is hopeful he can still be found.

“Were currently searching for a 5-year-old reddish brown sorrel gelding mustang that escaped it’s tether here in the park in back country camp last Tuesday and the horse’s name is Finley,” said Ramacher.

If you have any information about the location of Finley or if you see him while you’re out officials are asking that you contact Wind Cave National Park so they can reunite him with his owner.

