Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park

A heartbreaking story out of Custer county last Tuesday. A rider was separated from her horse while riding in Wind Cave National Park.
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A heartbreaking story out of Custer County last Tuesday. A rider was separated from her horse while riding in Wind Cave National Park.

First responders have mobilized air and land resources to finding the lost horse and are asking anyone in the park to keep an eye out as well. He was last seen in a more central area of the park, closer to where several creeks meet.

Lennie Ramacher, an official at Wind Cave National Park, said that the horse has not been spotted since last Tuesday but is hopeful he can still be found.

“Were currently searching for a 5-year-old reddish brown sorrel gelding mustang that escaped it’s tether here in the park in back country camp last Tuesday and the horse’s name is Finley,” said Ramacher.

If you have any information about the location of Finley or if you see him while you’re out officials are asking that you contact Wind Cave National Park so they can reunite him with his owner.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS

Latest News

Two men charged in separate rape cases
Deputy Kaitlin (Kaitie) Leising (second from the right), was fatally shot during a traffic stop...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of former deputy
Grass and brush like this can be susceptible to wildfire if it is not controlled.
Black Hills National Forest receives $9 million for fuel reduction
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe