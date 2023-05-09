Get out your cardboard! Its boat racing time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In one month, the Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool will be filled with water, youngsters, and cardboard!

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Cardboard Boat Races Saturday, June 10 at the 50-meter outdoor pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center. Boat check-ins are at 9 a.m. with the first launch slated for 10 a.m.

The enrollment deadline time for two-person groups is June 2 and the racing event is available to team members between the range of six and 13 years old. The land crew of a team can be made up of two adults who can help the boat get in the water and help the people on board. Push-offs will not be permitted.

The event is free to enter for teams and open to the public. Members are asked to wear swimsuits and shorts, no denim. Heat races and championship races will be part of the event.

“We’re expecting a great crowd and one awesome, exciting event,” said Lindsey Myers, City Parks special events coordinator. “Teams of kids and their land crews can use the next few weeks to work together on their cardboard boats and it should be a fun experience.”

Teams will compete for trophies in the fastest boat, best design, and Titanic (most spectacular sinking) award categories. Teams are encouraged to wear costumes that match their boats’ themes. Boats will race one full length of the Swim Place’s 50-meter pool and the groups should start and complete the race with the two-person team intact. Boats should be made of just cardboard and duct tape. Arms or cardboard paddles can be used to propel boats.

Rules and regulations are available at https://rapidcity.activityreg.com.

