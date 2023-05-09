Check the mail: some South Dakotans could expect settlement checks from Turbo Tax

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is part of a multi-state settlement with Turbo Tax’s owner Intuit. This comes after the corporation charged consumers to pay for filing their federal tax returns.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that more than 14 thousand eligible South Dakotans will begin receiving checks as early as next week.

It had come to the attention of the Attorney General’s consumer division that Turbo Tax was charging their customers to file free federal tax returns. The consumer division then decided that turbo tax needed to be held accountable and that the refund needed to be given back to the citizens.

Those eligible include people who paid to file federal tax returns through the corporation for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018. Jackley said that the consumer division felt that 2016 through 2018 were the strongest years of inappropriate activity among Turbo Tax, and while new information could always come to light about other years, Jackley believes a proper resolution was found for consumers.

“Again the expectation is to number one make sure South Dakota consumers are reimbursed for monies they paid. And the second aspect of this is to make sure that the message is sent to not inappropriately charge consumers for the filing of taxes,” stated Jackley.

Jackley said most people who will be receiving these checks could expect anywhere between 30 and 1 hundred dollars back.

For more information as to who is covered by the settlement, go to www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

