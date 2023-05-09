Calling the community in a show of support for the annual Police Week softball game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, May 16, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will take part in some softball rivalry against the Rapid City Police Department for National Police Week. The Battle of the Badges will kick off at Fitzgerald Stadium at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Master Sgt. Benjamin Funk and Chief Deputy Mark Hughes urge the community to come out in full force to support the competitive softball game between local law enforcement agencies. Hughes adds that a softball game is a great opportunity to interact with the community in a fun way.

Through a variety of activities, National Police Week takes time to recognize the men and women who protect and serve our community, state, and nation. Some of the teams for next week’s softball matchup, in addition to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department, will include the security squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Hughes mentions why it is important to shine a light on law enforcement during police week.

“Community support is so very important to the men and women who serve. It helps us recruit and retain people in all divisions at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. It shows we are members of the community like everyone else with friends and family. And it’s fun! Many of us love the game of softball. We have a competitive spirit and it’s reliving the glory days.” Funk says, “We look for opportunities to engage with the community. we have some great softball players and can’t wait to challenge local law enforcement,” Hughes explained.

It is a free event for the whole family.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.