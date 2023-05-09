Black Hills National Forest receives $9 million for fuel reduction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2022, 7.6 million acres of land in the United States were affected by wildfires. The Black Hills National Forest works to mitigate damage from wildfires. To help with that, the USDA gave the Forest Service millions of dollars to help reduce ground fuels in the Black Hills.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, as of May 8 there were almost 1,300 wildfires reported in 2023 alone. One of the best ways to prevent a wildfire is fuel reduction.

Now, thanks to a grant by the USDA, the Black Hills National Forest will be able to reduce more fuel and help prevent more fires.

“This money is gonna be utilized to cut green standing timber, large and small trees alike, reduce ladder fuels. An extra added benefit is that it helps send forest products to our timber industry as well,” said Mathew Dailey, U.S. Forest Service.

Daily said the money won’t change how the Forest Service works, but will allow them to clear double or even triple the amount of land they normally would.

“This is gonna be pretty standard operations for what you see in the Black Hills, it’s gonna be logging, thinning of small diameter material, and there’s also gonna be mastication of some of that fuel loading in order to help break it down so it can naturally break down on it’s own much faster.”

The USDA committed $63 million nationwide for forest reduction. Of that, $9 million is allotted to the Black Hills National Forest.

