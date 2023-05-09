Better chances for some much needed rainfall ahead!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but the rainfall will be rather spotty. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs well on up into the 70s.

A much better chance of thunderstorms exists Wednesday. Some severe storms are possible in northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills. Hail and high winds will be possible.

A large upper level trough will meander into the plains Thursday and Friday. Periods of showers and windy conditions will be likely. The good news is, more than 1″ of beneficial rainfall may fall in many areas.

Dry and warm weather returns Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horse first went missing in this general area of the Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Two men charged in separate rape cases
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe
Deputy Kaitlin (Kaitie) Leising (second from the right), was fatally shot during a traffic stop...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of former deputy

Latest News

Mostly Sunny
Storm chances increase through the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Dry start to the week, but stormy later on.
Storm chances continue into the upcoming week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.