Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

Eligible South Dakotans to benefit from Turbo Tax settlement
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina