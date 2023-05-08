“Songs Say It All” for the annual Shrine of Democracy Chorus’ Mother’s Day show at the Performing Arts Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gracing the stage at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center will be an amazing all-acapella “Shrine of Democracy Chorus” for a special Mother’s Day concert this Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. This concert will only be their 2nd annual show, after a two-year hiatus due to covid. Since performing together for more than 51 years, Noel Burke, a singer with the group says the theme for the concert this weekend, “Songs Say It All” is very special to us because it “resonates with us in a special way on what we believe, what we strive to do, and what’s important to them.” Burke says the group loves to perform, sing, and is looking forward to entertaining this weekend for Mother’s Day.

You can purchase tickets at the PAC box office, the PAC website, or by contacting any Chorus member.

