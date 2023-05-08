Pet of the Week: Meet Bellamy, the playful, active dog

Bellamy, this weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.
Bellamy, this weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throw a frisbee or a ball, and this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week will be busy for hours.

Bellamy loves playing and is inquisitive about everything. Whether on the trail hiking or just going on a stroll around the neighborhood, her tail will be wagging. Now, while she is perfect for anyone who enjoys spending time outside, she also enjoys time cuddling. Here’s a tip: when you check Bellamy out, her favorite spot for scratches is behind her ears.

Bellamy is just over 1 year old, and you can see her curious personality for yourself at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day at 11 a.m.

