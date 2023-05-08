Letter carriers fighting food insecurity

Donated food items will be give to Feeding South Dakota, and other food banks.
Donated food items will be give to Feeding South Dakota, and other food banks.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 34 million people in the United States are food insecure, according to the USDA.

To combat this statistic the National Association of Letter Carriers will once again host one of the largest food drives in the nation.

On Wednesday, May 10, people in rural and metro areas will receive a bag in their mailbox.

Then on Saturday, people are asked to return the bag, this time filled with non-perishable food times and leave it in their mailbox for the letter carriers to pick up.

“We really want to watch out for our letter carriers, and make sure that we’re not putting such heavy items that they’re having a hard time bringing it back. So, one or two items is important to put in there,” said Kimberly Wallace, volunteer coordinator at Feeding South Dakota.

Donations such as canned food items, boxed cereal or potatoes, and hamburger helper are appreciated. However, Wallace asks that you check expiration dates before donating and to avoid glass.

