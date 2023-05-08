Eligible South Dakotans to benefit from Turbo Tax settlement

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that 14,338 eligible South Dakotans will receive checks this month as part of a multi-state settlement with Turbo Tax’s owner Intuit.

“These South Dakotans were among 4.4 million consumers nationwide who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return which should have been free,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The good thing is those people who were impacted will receive a check in the mail automatically and will not have to file a claim.”

The nationwide agreement, which was announced last year and cost $141 million, was signed by all 50 states and the District of Columbia. South Dakota’s total from the settlement is $444,456.88.

Those who paid TurboTax to file their federal tax returns for the tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program are eligible to receive the funds. Rust Consulting, the administrator of the settlement fund, will send an email to consumers who are eligible. Beginning this week, checks are expected to be mailed.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

