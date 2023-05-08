Discover your rock alter ego with Custer Air Guitar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think of Custer, South Dakota air guitar may not be the first thing that comes to mind. One Custer-based group is trying to change that by inviting the community to come to take part.

The group, Custer Air Guitar, holds workshops for people who might be on the fence about the activity to learn and even find a new hobby that they love. Jason Deuhr, an organizer of the group, says this can also be a good opportunity to find new contestants for their upcoming competition.

“Today we’re kinda just putting on this casual opportunity for people to if they have questions about what air guitar means, what the rules are. Test the waters maybe and see if they want to compete,” said Deuhr.

Another organizer says that the activity can be something that brings people together as well.

“And that’s really what it’s all about, it’s about overcoming our fears, realizing that we have more in common than we believe. Air Guitar is for everyone. We’ve had 97-year-olds come to this event,” said Chris Pelczarski, another organizer.

This sentiment is echoed by all the organizers, who emphasized fun as a priority.

“It’s just a silly event and I myself even though I helped to found this thing. I’m not very good at air guitar myself and you don’t have to be very good at it and that’s what’s so cool is it’s just an opportunity to go out there and have a great time and see what you can do,” said Rene Ohms, a founding member.

The group will hold an event to see who goes to the national competition on May 20. That starts at 7 p.m. at the Custer Beacon.

