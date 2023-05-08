Chase Rice to headline Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair will be welcoming Chase Rice to the stage on Friday, August 25. Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond with more than 2.4 million albums sold and 2.5 billion streams, in addition to a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts around the world.

“Friday night will be a great night for country music fans”, says Fair Manager Ron Jeffries. “Dancing in the dirt is about to take on a whole new meaning with these high-energy entertainers!”

In addition to Chase Rice hits like his triple-Platinum, two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You,” Platinum-certified No. 1 “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line),” Platinum-certified top 10 hits “Lonely If You Are” and more, fans will also hear all 13 songs on the new album, including his latest single, the crowd-favorite “Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer.”

Joining Rice will be Matt Koziol. Chase Rice with Matt Koziol unites Sawyer Brown as part of the Central States Fair grandstand concerts, with more announcements yet to come.

Passes for all grandstand events go on sale June 15 at CentralStatesFair.com and all Family Fare locations. The fair will again offer limited VIP passes, along with premier and grandstand passes for the entire grandstand line-up, and individual tickets will also be available.

Follow Central States Fair on Facebook or visit their website at CentralStatesFair.com for up-to-date fair information.

For more information about all things Chase Rice, visit ChaseRice.com and follow Rice on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @ChaseRiceMusic and on Instagram @ChaseRice.

