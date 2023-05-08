Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:07 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

NO SOUND: A surveillance video shows the moments that led up to the deadly crash on Sunday.
Video shows moments before deadly migrant center crash
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes