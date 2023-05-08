Appreciate your teachers this week and every week!

Teacher Appreciation Week
Teacher Appreciation Week(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - A Spearfish teacher was recognized and is up for the award of Regional Teacher of the Year. May 8-12 is Teacher Appreciation Week, and as part of the observance, the Department of Education is recognizing five outstanding educators as South Dakota’s Regional Teachers of the Year. In the fall, one of these people will be chosen to be the state Teacher of the Year.

“Teachers do meaningful work. They make a genuine difference in children’s lives,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “This week gives us an opportunity to celebrate that work. Congratulations to this year’s state Teacher of the Year candidates, and thank you to the dedicated, caring professionals across the state who they represent.”

The Regional Teachers of the Year are:

Region 1 – Caitlyn Graf, Math, Milbank High School

Region 2 – George Hawkins, Social Studies, Jefferson High School, Sioux Falls

Region 3 – Valerie Nelson, Kindergarten, Chamberlain Elementary

Region 4 – Lindsey Bachman, 3rd Grade, Mobridge-Pollock Upper Elementary

Region 5 – Alyssa Walters, English Language Arts, Spearfish High School

A panel will select one of these regional finalists to represent the state as the 2024 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. That individual will be South Dakota’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

Chris playing air guitar for the workshop on how to rock.
Discover your rock alter ego with Custer Air Guitar
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Matters of the State: Conversation with Sen. Thune; Global trade in SD?
Over 100 Vietnam veterans gathered at the Rushmore hotel for the Counterparts reunion.
Gathering of US veterans from 22 states results in a memorable reunion
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate