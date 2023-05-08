2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Amanda Rothe

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time for the finals in this year’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.

You’ll be hearing from our four finalists over the next four weeks, as they compete for a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. This year’s winner heads off to college with a $4,000 scholarship.

Attending Douglas High School has given Amanda Rothe a diverse education as well as opportunities to grow her professional and personal skills.

“I’ve been doing debate for all four years of high school now and that I’ve really enjoyed. I’ve set a couple of school records but it’s more of just a hobby that I really enjoy,” said Amanda. “So, I get to go to National’s this year which is in Phoenix, Arizona, for Lincoln-Douglas Debate.”

Amanda talked about one of her other favorite hobbies, crocheting, “I picked this up as a hobby in the fifth grade on the school bus and my friend taught me just how to chain crochet. Then from there, I just started making blankets and that became a thing. I’ve made my sisters blankets for like Christmas and stuff.”

Amanda has always called the Black Hills home but is hoping college will take her to new places.

“After graduation, I plan to go to the University Center at Black Hills State, get my generals there, and then I’m going to transfer to Martin Luther College,” said Amanda.

Her sights are set on diving into the world of teaching.

“I feel like it’s kind of like in my blood. Both my parents were teachers at some point or another. My mom was a P.E. and art teacher and my dad was a middle school teacher,” said Amanda. “Both of them loved teaching, I love being with kids, I love working with kids ... it feels like a calling, like a vocation.”

