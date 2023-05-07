Gathering of US veterans from 22 states results in a memorable reunion

Vietnam MACV veterans reunited at the Rushmore Hotel to catch-up and encourage the younger generation.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vietnam military combat advisor veterans from 22 different states made the journey to the Rushmore State for a reunion that only happens once every year.

About 100 former military combat advisors gathered for the Counterparts Reunion at the Rushmore Hotel. The reunion is a way for the veterans to catch up with each other, as many of them were deployed to remote areas supported only by Vietnamese forces as part of MACV teams. Those teams’ job is to support a more active U.S. operational effort in the war against communist insurgents in South Vietnam.

“For some of us, it’s closure of what happened over there and just to get together and have a good time and reflect and see how they are mentally as well as physically,” said Vietnam Counterparts Group executive officer Henry “Hank” Choy.

“It’s just nice to get together once a year with everybody and commemorate our different things we did over in Vietnam and how our lives are going here in the US. Sometimes we have good suggestions on how to fix something or whatever,” said a retired MACV advisor Gary Rice.

In addition to checking up on each other, a retired US Army colonel said that having this reunion is a way for the older generation to inspire the younger folks.

“Sharing that with the junior guys because they’ve got to pass the torch. I’m the youngest guy here, and I’ve served 30 years. So, the younger folks we’ve got right now, you know we’re failing in our recruiting missions across all services; we’ve got to bring in the next generation, and that’s what’s important about these guys as our senior mentors,” said retired US Army colonel Denton Knapp.

The MACV teams, which served within South Vietnam’s 44 provinces and over 200 districts, were assigned to ARVN divisions, which operated in several provinces.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Duane Sierra, 21, is charged with second degree murder.
Man charged in homicide case had first court appearance
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the...
Police seeking man wanted for questioning in regards to homicide

Latest News

Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
The new ordinance tackling parking issues in Spearfish will be put into place by the end of May.
Spearfish parking ordinance
Over 100 Vietnam veterans gathered at the Rushmore hotel for the Counterparts reunion.
Vietnam MACV veterans reunited at the Rushmore Hotel
The Dahl organized a clean-up day to help upkeep Rapid City’s Art Alley for artists.
Art Alley clean-up effort