Man charged in homicide case had first court appearance

By Madison Newman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man charged in a May 3 homicide was in court Friday, and police are asking for the public’s help finding another man who may be connected to the case.

Duane Sierra, 21, is charged with one count of second degree murder after Serena Spider, 26, was found with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Spider was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We responded to the area and gathered a description of the people involved and we located a male subject over on Campbell Street. He was identified as Duane Sierra,” said Rapid City Police Department Captain Christian Sigel.

Sierra is currently charged with a class B felony and, if convicted could have to serve mandatory life in prison, pay a $50,000 fine, or both.

Seventh Circuit Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison placed a $500,000 cash only bond on Sierra. She cited significant safety concerns for the community, as well as her belief that Sierra is a potential flight risk.

The Rapid City Police Department are also asking for the public’s help to find another man who they want to speak with about the case.

“So, throughout our investigation we identified a guy named Patrick Mousseaux, possibly driving a 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates, gray in color. And we believe that he has more information for us that would be able to support us in our investigation,” Sigel said.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police say they believe drugs played a part in the crime.

If you have any information on possible whereabouts of Mousseaux, contact the police department at 605-394-4131.

